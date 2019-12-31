PM congratulates New Year 2020 Honours recipients

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 10:42

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the diverse group of New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the New Year 2020 Honours List.

The list of 180 honours recipients includes three Dames and three Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and is split evenly between men and women (89 and 91 respectively).

"It is a true reflection of New Zealand that the biggest category of recipients this year is for community, voluntary and local services. We are a country that values taking care of one another and it is fitting that these people are recognised for their efforts. Of course there is a healthy showing from the sporting world too and a top honour for Steve Hansen and Noeline Taurua," Jacinda Ardern said.

Dr Anna Crighton, Noeline Taurua and Professor Marilyn Waring are appointed Dames Companion, joined by Knights Companion Steve Hansen, Robert Martin and The Hon Justice Joe Williams.

"Robert Martin has made an outstanding contribution during his more than three decades of service to people with disabilities. And I know that I, along with the rest of New Zealand, am incredibly proud of his independent expert role with the United Nations - the first of its kind in the world," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Marilyn Waring is respected internationally for her work on economics, women’s issues and aid. She has been a role model to many young women in those fields as well, obviously, as in politics," Jacinda Ardern said.

"I congratulate all honours recipients and thank them for their efforts. Our country is a better place because of them," Jacinda Ardern said.