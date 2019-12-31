Man charged following Christchurch homicide

|
A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found in Christchurch this morning critically injured and later died from her injuries.
The man is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.
The scene examination at an address on Orchard Road is expected to be completed today.
