Serious crash in Takapuna

|
[ login or create an account ]
Motorists are asked to avoid Esmonde Road, Takapuna following a serious crash.
The crash, invovling a bus and a car, was reported to emergency services shorlty before 8pm.
The Serious Crash Unit will be attending the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid Esmonde Road, Takapuna at the intersection with the Esmonde Road motorway off-ramp.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice