Serious crash in Takapuna

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 20:16

Motorists are asked to avoid Esmonde Road, Takapuna following a serious crash.

The crash, invovling a bus and a car, was reported to emergency services shorlty before 8pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid Esmonde Road, Takapuna at the intersection with the Esmonde Road motorway off-ramp.