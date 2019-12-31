Three injured in Esmonde Road crash

Tuesday, 31 December, 2019 - 21:00

Three people have been injuried following a crash on Esmonde Road, Takapuna this eveneing.

The crash, invovling a bus and a car, was reported to emergency services shorlty before 8pm.

Two people have been seriously injured in the crash and one person has minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are assisting with investigations at the scene.

The scene of the crash on Esmonde Road, Takapuna at the intersection with the Esmonde Road motorway off-ramp is expected to be cleared shortly.