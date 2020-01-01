Homicide investigation following death near Waihi Beach

|
A homicide investigation is underway at Waihi Beach following the death of a man early this morning.
Police attended reports of disorder on Seaforth Road, Bowentown, shortly before 1am.
On arrival they located a man in a critical condition.
Emergency medical treatment was administered, however he died at the scene.
A scene guard remains in place.
