Road works overnight on SH1 near Pukerito

Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 - 05:00

Where: The PÅ«hoi to Warkworth Project is undertaking night works along SH1 in January that will temporarily affect traffic movements around Kaipara Flats Road, Goatley Road and SH1.

When: 7 January 2020 to 17 January 2020

Why: As our team progresses Pukerito (the Northern Connection), we are improving the intersection by widening sections of the road, improving the alignment, installing roadside barriers and increasing separation of turning movements

Works include removing concrete traffic islands, hydro excavating (removing or moving soil with pressurised water) line marking and deploying safety barriers.

For the safety of staff and motorists and to minimise traffic disruptions, this work will be carried out from Tuesday, 7 January to Friday, 17 January between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

Traffic management will be in place from 7:30pm and 5:00am. This may affect the flow of traffic but we will endeavour to minimise any delays. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey.

"Health and safety is our highest priority during the works. We ask motorists to reduce their speed and drive safely through the area. We thank motorists for their patience while these works are being carried out" said NX2’s CEO Vicente Valencia.

The work is being managed by the Northern Express Group (NX2), which is responsible for financing, designing, building, maintaining and operating the motorway for up to 25 years.

Ara TÅ«hono - the PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project will extend the four-lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill Tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It is the first stage of Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Wellsford and will be open for traffic by late 2021. The four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a more robust and reliable road between Auckland and Northland.

Read more about Ara TÅ«hono -PÅ«hoi to Warkworth - https://nx2group.com/about-puhoi-to-warkworth