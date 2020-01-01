Police recover body of missing climber from bottom of Haast Ridge

Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 - 09:45

Police have located and recovered a body believed to be that of 50-year-old Petr Mandik.

Mr Mandik was last seen travelling to Mount Cook National Park on Friday 13 December.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the body to be that of Mr Mandik.

The body was located at the bottom of the Haast Ridge yesterday afternoon, December 31, where it was then recovered.

We extend our condolences to his family.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.