Thick smoke from Aussie turns South Island skies orange and dark

Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 - 12:24

It's normal for New Zealand to get some smoke from Australia when they have big bushfires, but the images coming out of the South Island today are surreal.

Smoke is so thick the skies have darkened significantly and people have lights on in the middle of the day.

Latest satellite imagery shows the thick orange smoke and dust clouds covering NZ.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says this is a significant thick wave of smoke, almost unprecedented for New Zealand to get from Australia. It will affect NZ for the next couple of days. Those who suffer easily from breathing difficulties should close doors and windows and remain inside where possible if you're finding breathing harder.

SEE PHOTOS HERE: https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/surreal-thick-smoke-aussie-turns-south-island-skies-orange-and-dark-maps-photos