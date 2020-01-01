Police at scene of serious crash on SH27, Patetonga

Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 - 13:50

Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection State Highway 27 and Maukoro Landing Road, Patetonga.

Emergency Services were alerted to the two vehicle crash at 12:05pm.

Initial reports state there are several patients with moderate to serious injuries.

State Highway 27 is closed between Maungataraata and Tahuna and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.