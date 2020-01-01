Woman dead after run over by vehicle on Karikari Peninsula

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm a woman has died after being run over by a vehicle on the Karikari Peninsula.
The incident happened between 2am and 7.30am on Virtue Crescent.
Initial enquiries indicate the victim was sleeping in a tent when she has been run over after the handbrake on a vehicle above her has failed and the vehicle has rolled down a hill.
Police enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice