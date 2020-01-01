Woman dead after run over by vehicle on Karikari Peninsula

Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 - 17:05

Police can confirm a woman has died after being run over by a vehicle on the Karikari Peninsula.

The incident happened between 2am and 7.30am on Virtue Crescent.

Initial enquiries indicate the victim was sleeping in a tent when she has been run over after the handbrake on a vehicle above her has failed and the vehicle has rolled down a hill.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing