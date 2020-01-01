One person dies at Whangamata boat ramp

|
One person has died at the boat ramp at Whangamata this afternoon.
Police and ambulance were called to the area on Beach Road just after 3pm, where the person had been pulled from the water.
Despite efforts to revive them, they died at the scene.
The death is expected to be referred to the Coroner.
