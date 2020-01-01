One dead in crash on Kairapa Coast Highway, Wellsford

|
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on the Kairapa Coast Highway at Wellsford.
One person also received serious injuries in the crash and a third person suffered minor injuries.
The crash was reported shortly after 5pm.
The highway remains closed due to the crash and diversions are in place at Port Albert Road and Tuahoa Road.
