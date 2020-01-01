$1 million for Auckland Lotto player

Wednesday, 1 January, 2020 - 20:48

An Auckland Lotto player will be popping the champagne this New Year’s Day after taking home $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Howick in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Wellington, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Linden Foodmarket in Wellington.

Did you know that every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand? Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Learn more about how Kiwis made this possible here: https://mylotto.co.nz/kiwis-helping-kiwis/a-decade-of-making-a-difference

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.