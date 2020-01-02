Enquiries continue into unexplained Hamilton death

Thursday, 2 January, 2020 - 10:15

Police continue to make enquiries following an unexplained death in Hamilton yesterday.

About 3:20am yesterday Police received a report that multiple people were unwell at an address on Casey Avenue.

One person was located deceased and three others were taken to Waikato Hospital, one of them in a serious condition.

A scene examination is expected to be completed this morning and a post-mortem examination of the deceased will also take place today.