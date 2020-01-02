Fallen power lines block State Highway 1 north of Kaiwaka

|
State Highway 1 north of Kaiwaka is blocked after power lines have come down.
Just after 3pm a car has come off the road south of Baldrock Road.
It was towing a boat, which has hit a power pole, causing lines to come down across the road.
The road is currently blocked while emergency services and contractors attend.
Diversions will be put in place.
