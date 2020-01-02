Waihi Beach homicide investigation continues

Thursday, 2 January, 2020 - 16:45

Police are continuing to investigate following the death of a man in Bowentown, Waihi Beach, yesterday (1 January).

Police attended following reports of disorder on Seaforth Road shortly before 1am.

A man was located in a critical condition, and emergency medical treatment was given, however he died at the scene.

Officers are continuing to gather evidence and have identified and been speaking to those at the scene prior to the man's death.

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the matter.

No one has been arrested at this time.