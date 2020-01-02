Kinloch settlement asked to reduce household water use

Thursday, 2 January, 2020 - 15:58

Increased water use over several consecutive days has resulted in level two water restrictions in Kinloch.

This means the use of sprinklers and fixed water systems is banned. Hand held watering is allowed at all times.

We are also asking residents and visitors in Kinloch to be mindful of the use of all household water, said Head of operations Kevin Strongman.

"The pressure on our water treatment plant as well as our wastewater network has increased significantly with an influx of visitors in Kinloch. We are seeing four times the normal peak flow.

"We realise that restrictions can cause an inconvenience for our residents and visitors to the area, however, we’ve reached the point that action needs to be taken to reduce water use to ensure we stay within capacity in Kinloch.

"Along with the outdoor water restrictions, we’re asking people to reduce their water usage by taking shorter showers and doing laundry at off peak times.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. We understand that this is a busy time of year and over the next two years we have significant works planned to ensure we can better anticipate these types of peak flows," he said.

Level one water restrictions remain in place for the rest of TaupÅ with the use of sprinklers and fixed water systems restricted to every second day.

