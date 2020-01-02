Police seek information following Christchurch homicide

Thursday, 2 January, 2020 - 20:20

Police investigating the death of a woman in Christchurch are seeking information from the public in relation to two items of property.

Bella Te Pania, 34, was found critically injured on Orchard Road on Tuesday 31 December, and died a short time later.

Police want to locate two items belonging to Bella which are currently missing and may have been discarded in Christchurch on 31 December.

They are a small light brown, shimmery bag, about 10cm x 20cm with a strap, and a black Huawei cell-phone with a cracked screen.

If anyone has seen or found items matching those descriptions in the Christchurch area from early Tuesday morning onwards, they are urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 191231/9680.

A man appeared in court yesterday (1 January) charged with murder and has been remanded in custody to reappear in Christchurch High Court on 7 February.