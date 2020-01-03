Name release for Papatoetoe incident

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 11:40

Police can confirm the identity of the woman who was located deceased at a property on Sunnyside Crescent, Papatoetoe on Monday 30th December, 2019.

She was 32-year-old Sherine Nath.

Our deepest thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Police enquiries are ongoing into this matter and we can confirm that the four-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police expect to be in a position to release the name of the second person found deceased at the property later today.