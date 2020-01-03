Police name SH29 crash victim

|
Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, on Monday 23 December.
He was 48-year-old Aaron Scott Lester of Te Puke, who died in hospital on Tuesday 31 December.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
