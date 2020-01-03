Serious crash in Waipu

|
Emergency services are attending following a serious crash on SH 1 south of Glenmohr Road, Waipu.
Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash around 5:05pm.
Initial indications are that there have been serious injuries.
SH 1 is currently blocked and diversions are in place at SH 1 and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road to the south, and SH 1 and The Braigh to the north.
Motorists are advised to take caution and expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
