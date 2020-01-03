One dead in Waipu crash

Friday, 3 January, 2020 - 18:40

One person has died following the serious crash on SH 1 south of Glenmohr Road, Waipu, today.

One other person has been seriously injured.

Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash around 5:05pm.

SH 1 is expected to be closed for a number of hours while emergency services attend the scene.

Diversions in place at SH 1 and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road to the south, and SH 1 and The Braigh to the north.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.