One dead in Waipu crash

One person has died following the serious crash on SH 1 south of Glenmohr Road, Waipu, today.
One other person has been seriously injured.
Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash around 5:05pm.
SH 1 is expected to be closed for a number of hours while emergency services attend the scene.
Diversions in place at SH 1 and Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road to the south, and SH 1 and The Braigh to the north.
The Serious Crash Unit will be attending and the circumstances of the crash will be investigated.
