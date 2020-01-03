Fatal crash on motorway on-ramp in Otara

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash on the southbound East Tamaki Road on-ramp of the Southern Motorway, Otara.
Police were called to the crash, involving a car and pedestrian, around 10.20pm.
The pedestrian has died.
The on-ramp is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
