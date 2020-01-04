Serious crash near Ashburton

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Ealing Road, Coldstream near Ashburton.
Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash at around 1:10pm.
Initial indications state that there are serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.
