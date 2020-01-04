Serious crash in Wairau Valley

|
Police are in attendance at a serious crash on Wairau Road, Wairau Valley.
The crash, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, happened at around 8.40pm.
One person is reported to have sustained serious injuries.
The road is currently blocked.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
