Alexandra Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 4 January, 2020 - 20:22

A lucky Lotto player from Alexandra will be celebrating in style after taking home $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Alexandra New World in Alexandra.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who takes home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Did you know that every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand? Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Learn more about how Kiwis made this possible here: https://mylotto.co.nz/kiwis-helping-kiwis/a-decade-of-making-a-difference

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.