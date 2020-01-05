Police name Thames crash victim

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 10:40

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road, Thames, on 23 December 2019.

He was 90-year-old William Shearer (known as Bill), from Whangamata.

Our thoughts are with Mr Shearer's family and loved ones.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.