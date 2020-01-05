Police name Thames crash victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a crash on Kopu-Hikuai Road, Thames, on 23 December 2019.
He was 90-year-old William Shearer (known as Bill), from Whangamata.
Our thoughts are with Mr Shearer's family and loved ones.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice