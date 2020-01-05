Orange smoke haze causing increased 111 calls

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 15:50

Police is asking people not to call the 111 emergency number to report the orange haze in the sky caused by the Australian bush fires.

We are currently receiving high numbers of calls related to this.

While we appreciate these conditions may be causing concern, the 111 emergency number is for instances when:

Someone is breaking into your house right now

There is car accident where people might be hurt, or cars are blocking the road

Someone has been assaulted and the offender is still there

You are afraid for your safety and or for those around you

You need an emergency Police response

For further information relating to when to call 111 please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/calling-emergency-111