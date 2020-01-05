Emergency protest outside Parliament - System Change Aotearoa

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 22:30

The sky over Auckland has gone burnt orange as a result of smoke and ash from the Australian bushfires. These fires, spread across 6 million hectares, have so far led to at least 20 casualties, the destruction of 1,500 homes, mass evacuations, and the deaths of an estimated 480 million animals.

Air quality in Australia is incredibly poor, and even in Aotearoa, people with asthma are in increased danger. These fires are a direct result of climate change.

System Change Aotearoa is calling an emergency protest outside the Australian Consulate-General to demand an end to the fossil fuel extraction, whether in Australia, NZ, or anywhere else in the world, which is killing our planet.

Governments, corporations, and the global capitalist system as a whole are to blame for this crisis - we need global resistance from below to fight back and save the world. Bring friends, placards, and lumps of coal to leave at the foot of the Consulate!

Monday 6 January - 3.30pm

Australian Consulate-General

188 Quay St

Auckland Central