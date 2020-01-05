Update for serious Incident in Woolston, Christchurch

Sunday, 5 January, 2020 - 23:20

Police can confirm a person received a gunshot wound following an incident in Woolston, Christchurch tonight.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 8.20pm near the intersection of Radley Street and Ferry Road.

The injured person was transported to hospital and is reported to be in a serious condition.

We are following a number of lines of enquiry to locate the person responsible for this.

We encourage anyone with information,including any witnesses we haven't spoken to, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 111, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via 105.

The next update will be provided tomorrow.