NZ Troops must leave Iraq - Auckland Peace Action

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 10:17

"It is imperative that New Zealand Defence Force Troops still stationed in Iraq leave the country," said Valerie Morse, member of Auckland Peace Action.

"The Iraqi Parliament has passed a resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave. NZ must respect that resolution and get the remaining 43 members of the NZDF out now."

The deployment of the final round of NZ troops is due to end in June 2020. This date should be moved forward.

"The US has wanted war with Iran for decades. The New Zealand government must resist any involvement in this war. This includes refusing to provide intelligence by way of the GCSB or the SIS; refusing to send Naval Frigates or Air Force Orions, or to provide SAS troopers, military advisors or so-called ‘peacekeepers’."

"Trump’s assassination of General Qassem Soleimani should shock the whole world into action against the tide of a new world war. This is the latest, and most brazen US attempt to provoke the Iranians."

"We stand on the cusp of a devastating new war in which millions of people will be massacred and maimed. There is the very real possibility of the use of nuclear weapons and a global conflict that lasts a generation."

"We call on the Government to say ‘NO’ to any support for a new US war on the people of Iran."