ECE provider Rainbow Corner to receive prestigious Fernmark endorsement

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 11:04

The Rainbow Corner childcare company has been awarded the Fernmark endorsement, cementing its vision for innovative, modern childcare and becoming the first ECE provider in New Zealand to receive the prestigious award.

The Fernmark Licence programme is government accredited and designed to support New Zealand businesses that have an international focus. The Rainbow Corner Group specialises in early childhood education, both centre based and home based models. The Group looks after 3,500 children across New Zealand, India and is shortly expanding into Fiji.

The Fernmark, which champions "New Zealand designed and made" has been awarded to several of Rainbow Corner’s operations:

- The Rainbow Corner Early Childhood Centres

- PORSE Level 4 tertiary qualification in Early Childhood Education

- ForLife webinars related to Early Childhood Education

- PORSE In-Home Childcare

Rainbow Corner owner Rrahul Dosshi says to be the first ECE provider to receive the mark is a significant milestone in the business.

"We are immensely proud of this achievement and it reflects the commitment to New Zealand and bringing a new level of innovation to the ECE industry. It also provides consumers with assurance of the New Zealand provenance of our brand and with our investment into Asian markets, the governmental accreditation will be a powerful marketing tool."

Rainbow Corner’s head office in Flat Bush, Auckland, is one of the biggest centres in the country, with an onsite gourmet catering facility and medical centre.