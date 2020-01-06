Colder than average temperatures this week - MetService

Monday, 6 January, 2020 - 14:18

MetService is forecasting cool west to southwest winds across the country as Aotearoa sits on the eastern side of a large high sitting over the Tasman Sea. The wind from the south keeps temperatures below average for the first half of the week with wind-chill for those in southerly facing parts of the country.

Head of Weather Communications, Lisa Murray says, "Winds remain strong in exposed parts of central New Zealand and the southeast corner of the lower South Island today. Currently, Strong Wind Warnings are in place for eastern parts of the North Island and lower South Island with west southwest gales gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places until Tuesday."

Apart from the wind the North Island is expected to be generally fine today, with some places seeing blue skies, however, there are a few showers about the western coastal areas. Fine and settled conditions are expected to continue through to Thursday, but there may be a couple of afternoon or evening showers for inland areas.

Meanwhile, for the South Island the showers along the west coast and the far south ease overnight, with tomorrow becoming fine and remaining that way into Wednesday. Elsewhere in the South Island is generally fine, just a few inland afternoon and evening showers.

"The cool southwest flow is really making itself known dropping the temperatures well below average in the far south," states Murray, "Invercargill has a forecast high of 13 degrees on Tuesday and parts of Central Otago could wake up to a frost on Wednesday."

Conditions look to improve as the week wears on and any inclement weather is forecast to be short lived. This includes a weak rain trough which is expected to move northwards across the country on Thursday bringing a brief period of rain.