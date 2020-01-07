Waikato’s first 2020 miracle baby

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 09:27

An early surprise and a miracle is what the nurses and mum, Lorraine Poata, said about Waikato Hospital’s first born 2020 baby Maia-Autumn Poata.

Maia-Autumn arrived in this world by caesarean on 1 January 2020 at 28 minutes passed midnight; at just 29 weeks she started life at a very tiny 1,622 grams - which Lorraine says is apparently quite big for 29 weeks.

Mum and baby are doing well in Waikato’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), with Lorraine saying, "The cheek of Maia-Autumn to turn up early and get the recognition of the first Waikato baby, when all our whÄnau is from Auckland, that’s why she’s a surprise and a miracle to us.

"We also chose Maia-Autumn’s name because it means bravery and courage."

Maia-Autumn is baby number seven for Lorraine and is her first neonatal.

They were driving home to Auckland from holidaying in Taupo when Lorraine knew she needed hospital care, with Waikato Hospital being the closest at that time.

Lorraine also stated, "Waikato Hospital staff have been so amazing and I’ve been really well supported. I am so grateful that this hospital was the nearest for us and that our Miss Maia-Autumn is our Waikato-born/Aucklander miracle."

