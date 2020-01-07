Major cannabis operation discovered in Feilding

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 12:45

Manawatu Police discovered a large-scale commercial cannabis growing operation while attending a firearms incident at a rural Feilding property on Thursday 2 January.

Police searched the property the following day and located two large sheds purpose-built for growing cannabis.

A total of 1102 cannabis plants were recovered, ranging from seedlings to 325 mature plants ready for harvest.

A large quantity of cash in excess of $800,000 was also located.

A quantity of methamphetamine was also found along with about 8kg of manicured cannabis head, which was ready for supply to markets in Manawatu and Auckland.

"This is one of the most significant indoor cannabis operations discovered in the past 10 years," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says.

"This operation has been a major and consistent source of cannabis for both the local and Auckland markets for a number of years.

"The discovery further demonstrates the large amounts of illicit money being made in the cannabis trade, and its links to methamphetamine.

"To be able to shut it down is a great result for those communities impacted by organised crime."

A 44-year-old Feilding man and a 46-year-old Feilding woman appeared in Palmerston North District Court on 3 January charged jointly with cultivation of cannabis.

They were remanded on bail without plea to reappear in Palmerston North District Court on Thursday 23 January.

Both those charged have name suppression.