Crews making progress on Tangoio fire

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 14:02

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is making progress on the Tangoio fire and is considering whether to reduce the number of helicopters this afternoon.

"It is looking positive and we have more favourable weather conditions on the way," says Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell. "We are getting the fire under control."

As at 12.30pm today, the fire had burnt through 350 hectares, but with the wind easing that was unlikely to increase.

There are 55 Fire and Emergency firefighters on site, plus support workers and Pan Pac fire staff.

The one home evacuated yesterday remains protected and no further properties are at risk.

Fire and Emergency continues to ask people to stay off Tangoio Settlement Rd. "It is a very winding, narrow road and we have more than 30 large vehicles including fire trucks and water tankers using it. We do not want sightseers up there," Trevor Mitchell says.

Any travel to Waipatiki should be delayed if at all possible.

Mr Mitchell said the team was very grateful to the Salvation Army, which has a trailer on site preparing food for the firefighters.