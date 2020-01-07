Get outdoors with Greater Wellington’s summer events

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 16:30

Wellingtonians will have the opportunity to get into the great outdoors and explore their region with the Greater Wellington Regional Council annual summer events programme kicking off this week.

Starting with the Mega Buggy Walk in the Wainuiomata Recreation Area on January 9, events will run across the regional parks right through to late March.

Greater Wellington Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor says the events programme offers something for everyone, and encourages communities to spend more time enjoying nature.

"Last year’s events were more popular than ever drawing in over 10,000 attendees across three months, and we would like to see that number increase again this year.

"Free events such as the Kaitoke Regional Park Treasure Hunt on January 11 offer great opportunities for families to explore our region’s natural treasures which include rivers and Kaitoke’s rainforest."

The highlight event during summer is usually the farm day at Battle Hill Farm Forest Park, Cr Gaylor explains.

"The day gives children and their families the chance to get out into the countryside and learn about sustainable farming, feed the eels, watch cooking demonstrations and generally enjoy a good day out in the country.

"Farm day has been getting more popular each year, with 2019’s attendance reaching over 3500 people," Cr Gaylor says.

Greater Wellington Parks Manager Amanda Cox says her ranger team loves seeing people having fun in the parks while also learning more about all the hard work that goes into looking after them.

"We’re always proud to show off our region’s parks and it’s great to have the opportunity to talk to our event participants about these special places, what’s happening there and what we’re trying to achieve.

"Our team works with a range of volunteers, clubs, other councils, businesses and our mana whenua partners to plan and deliver the events, so the summer events programme is a good way to recognise and celebrate the great work being done."

For more information on summer events visit: http://www.gw.govt.nz/summer-events