Man sought in relation to Woolston incident located

Police have located the 22-year-old man being sought in relation to an incident in Woolston on Sunday 5 January.
He was taken into custody by Police in Christchurch this afternoon.
The man has been charged with a number of offences including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a pistol.
He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday 8 January.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.
