Further appeal for information in Christchurch homicide investigation

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 18:20

Police investigating the death of a woman in Christchurch are again appealing for the public’s help.

Bella Te Pania, 34, was found critically injured on Orchard Road on Tuesday 31 December, and died a short time later.

Bella’s cell phone - a black Huawei Y5 with a cracked touch screen and no cover - has not yet been located.

Police are appealing for residents in Bryndwr to check their property for it or any other discarded items.

Enquiries relating to the bag previously mentioned are ongoing.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Police on 105, quoting file number 191231/9680.

A 42-year-old man charged with murder is due to reappear in Christchurch High Court on Friday 7 February.