Work continues on Tangoio fire - Fire and Emergency NZ

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 09:26

Fire and Emergency is continuing to work on the fire at Tangoio, Hawke's Bay, today, with 55 firefighters on the ground plus forestry crews from Pan Pac working on securing the perimeter of the fire.

Tangoio Settlement Rd is still closed at the junction with Waipatiki Rd.

"We ask that people stay away from the area while our personnel work to bring the fire under control," says Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell.

People should expect to see some smoke as some of the forest skid sites (areas within a forest where harvested logs are processed) burn over the next few days.

"Our crews will be focusing on the fire perimeter before being tasked on these areas," says Mr Mitchell.

Helicopters are on standby but will only be used if the fire flares up. Favourable weather conditions for firefighting mean this is unlikely to happen today.