Second arrest made after Hamilton murder - NZ Police

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 12:05

Police have today arrested a second person in relation to the murder of Hamilton man Johnny Junior Bennett.

Mr Bennett was stabbed on 1 December 2019 and later died on 8 December 2019.

A 22-year-old woman is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with murder.

A 19-year-old woman had previously been charged with murder and is due to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on 4 February 2020.