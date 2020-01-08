Second arrest made after Hamilton murder - NZ Police

|
Police have today arrested a second person in relation to the murder of Hamilton man Johnny Junior Bennett.
Mr Bennett was stabbed on 1 December 2019 and later died on 8 December 2019.
A 22-year-old woman is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with murder.
A 19-year-old woman had previously been charged with murder and is due to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on 4 February 2020.
