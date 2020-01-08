Two-vehicle crash on Aerodrome Road - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are attending a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Aerodrome Road and Aviation Drive, Mount Maunganui.
The collision was reported to Police at around 12.47pm.
No one is reported to have been injured.
A trailer is reportedly blocking a lane.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice