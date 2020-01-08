Single-vehicle crash in Birchville, Upper Hutt - NZ Police

|
Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Upper Hutt.
The vehicle collided with a power pole on Emerald Hill Drive about 1.25pm.
Diversions are in place for both northbound and southbound traffic as power lines have come down.
The driver has sustained moderate to minor injuries.
