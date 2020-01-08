$1 fitness classes offer exercise incentive at Aquatics Horowhenua

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 17:16

If getting fit is your new year’s resolution, or you’ve wanted to try fitness classes but aren’t sure where to start, you can try the fitness classes run by Aquatics Horowhenua for only $1.

The discount applies to all Aquatics Horowhenua land-based and water-based classes from Monday 13 January to Saturday 18 January.

Aquatics Horowhenua Programmes and Events Supervisor Lewis Young said the offer aimed to encourage people to give fitness classes a go. "Why not get a group of mates together and try something different? We’ve made our classes even better this year, with plenty of variety on offer to keep fitness fun and interesting. There’s something for everyone, no matter what your age and ability," he said.

"We’ve also added some extra classes to offer more flexibility in our timetable and meet demand. So if you’ve been interested in trying a class but last year’s timetable didn’t suit you, there are more options available now."

Aquatics Horowhenua water-based fitness classes normally cost $5 per class, and land-based fitness classes normally cost $7. MoveWell, a land-based class for older people, normally costs $2 per class.

Most classes don’t require booking. However, Yogilates and AquaRehab have limited spaces, so contact Aquatics Horowhenua on 06 368 0070 or call into the Levin Aquatic Centre to book these classes. For more information about classes and timetables, visit the Fitness Classes page of the Aquatics Horowhenua website, aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz.