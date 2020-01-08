Three Lotto players win $333,333

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 21:08

Three players from Paihia, Taumarunui and Paraparaumu will be toasting a special win after each taking home $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Countdown Waitangi in Paihia, Paper Plus Taumarunui in Taumarunui and Coastlands Lotto in Paraparaumu.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

