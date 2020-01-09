Dwelling and household estimates: December 2019 quarter - Stats NZ

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 10:45

Dwelling and household estimates: December 2019 quarter

9 January 2020

Dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

Private dwellings estimate: 1,911,400 (at 31 December 2019).

Households estimate: 1,781,100 (at 31 December 2019).

The private dwelling estimates are based on the 2018 Census of Population and Dwellings while household estimates remain on a 2013-base. These household estimates will be rebased and revised after the 2018-base estimated resident population is published.