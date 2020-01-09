Touch-screen kiosks provide painless check-in process for medical patients

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 10:58

Healthcare clinics are joining fast-food restaurants and airlines in their bid to expedite customer processing by installing specially designed digital kiosks for patients to check themselves in.

New Zealand technology start-up company Florence - named after the founder of modern nursing - has designed and produced the kiosks, which utilise the latest touch-screen technology to save both patients and medical clinics' time, and freeing up front-line staff to work on other tasks.

Florence is the health arm of global tech company Fingermark, AI (artificial intelligence) software designers and manufacturers revolutionising customer service with their touch screen kiosks in global fast-food restaurant chains including KFC.

Florence is currently operating in four District Health Board (DHB) healthcare facilities in Canterbury, Auckland, Nelson/Marlborough and Hawke’s Bay, providing digital self-check-in services for dozens of clinics around the country.

Initial trials of the system are showing efficiencies across clinic operations.

"It’s about modernising a clinic’s operation and maximising how the clinic runs in terms of time and resources, to benefit both staff and the public. With this technology, hospitals, clinics and labs will be able to create a seamless patient journey," says Florence’s Michael Greenstein.

For the past six months, Florence has been operating in Nelson Marlborough Health’s (NMH) surgical outpatient Nelson clinic and adult outpatient clinic in Wairau Hospital.

NMH Implementation Manager SIPICS Project, Grant Pownall, says patients are being given a choice as to how they’d like to check in and are taking up the opportunity.

"We’ve only had Florence for a relatively short period, but already a third of our patients are using the kiosks to check in, which frees up receptionists to do other duties. We share the same patient platform as the Canterbury District Health Board, which has a dozen Florence check-in kiosks in the new Christchurch outpatient facility, so it was natural to consider it as a lot of the development and configuration work was already done. We have piloted the kiosks and they have proved effective in patient processing."

Mr Greenstein says the company will shortly be releasing the next phase of the software - patient tracking - which he says will "revolutionise" the patient journey. Each patient’s clinic activity will be tracked in real time, enabling clinic management to identify waiting times, bottlenecks and workflow.

"We have had feedback from a District Health Board that it can operate the front desk on the three floors with just one receptionist each, the other staff member can now perform other important clinic tasks.

"As our population ages we will see increased pressure on services, but without necessarily increased resources. This is where technology such as Florence can assist with processing, efficiency and workflow," says Mr Greenstein.