Roading upgrades to Tennyson Street set to begin - Selwyn DC

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 11:25

The development of Rolleston’s town centre takes a major step forward this month with work starting on roading upgrades to Tennyson Street.

The upgrade works include adding street lighting, landscaping, improved pedestrian access and installing the necessary infrastructure services for the buildings in the town centre.

During the upgrade, some traffic restrictions will apply on Tennyson Street. From Monday 13 January, Tennyson Street will be closed to northbound traffic from Markham Way to Moore Street.

Tennyson Street between Markham Way and Rolleston Drive will remain open to two-way traffic in the meantime.

In the second phase of this project the one-way restriction on Tennyson Street will be extended from Markham Way to Rolleston Drive. The Council will provide further information closer to the time when this is happening.

Some bus routes and stops will be changing during the upgrade. The 820 (Lincoln/Burnham) and 85 (Rolleston/city) routes north-bound will not travel along Tennyson Street, but will detour along Rolleston Drive, Norman Kirk Drive and Kidman Street. South-bound they will continue to use Tennyson Street. More details are available on the Council website.

Douglas Marshall, Group Manager Property, says the one-way restrictions will be in place until the roading upgrades are completed, which is expected to be in early May, weather permitting.

"We do understand there will be some inconvenience to motorists, and for residents and businesses in the area," he says. "We will be working with our contractors to keep disruption to a minimum, and to complete the works as promptly as possible - hopefully the weather cooperates.

"At the same time we’re excited to see the project progressing. Work is already under way on the foundations for Te Ara Ätea, the new library, community and cultural facility, which is the first stage in the town centre development and expected to be open in early 2021.

"The roading upgrades will complement this facility by creating a lively, welcoming and people-centred environment for residents, visitors and businesses."