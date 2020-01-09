Lane changes for Cobham Dr as Ring Road ramps up - Hamilton CC

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 11:51

A section of four-lane Cobham Dr between Howell Ave and Galloway St will be reduced to three lanes next week as the next phase of work for the Ring Road - Wairere Drive extension project ramps up.

The change means there will be two lanes for Hamilton-bound vehicles and one lane for south-bound. There will also be a speed reduction to 50km/h through the area - down from the current 80km/h.

When the whole project is completed, Cobham Dr will be raised to allow the four-laned Wairere Dr extension to pass underneath and connect to the future bridge over the Waikato River to Peacocke.

The layout changes are needed to provide space for required Cobham Dr construction activities and ensure the site is as safe as possible for both road users and workers.

Hamilton City Council’s Capital Projects Manager Chris Barton says the project team and road crews are working hard to minimise disruption to residents and road users.

"The final connection of the Ring Road is an important piece of the puzzle for the city’s transport network and is about making sure we are prepared for the future while at the same time protecting and enhancing our great river city. We appreciate your patience while we work through this project.

"Work will include improving our transport connections by extending our shared walking and biking paths for people to enjoy while also future-proofing for our fast-growing city."

The new road layout will be in place 24/7, for approximately nine months.

The total project cost to build the final section of the Ring Road is $39M, of which $28.2M is contributed by government through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

The Ring Road is designed to be a main route for traffic as the city grows and support people getting around our city now and in the future, whether in cars, walking, on bikes or on public transport.

The Council is investing $2B in the 10 years to 2028 for the city’s biggest-ever capital programme to set the platform for planned, sustainable growth and to look after Hamilton’s future transport, infrastructure and community facilities.