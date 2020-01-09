International migration: Upcoming update to provisional estimates

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 13:39

As noted on 12 December 2019 in International migration: October 2019 - Infoshare tables, the release of November 2019 international migration data on 23 January 2020 will include an update to the estimation system which classifies travellers as long-term movements (migrants) or short-term movements (non-migrants). Individual travel histories will be improved by better identifying subsequent border-crossings. This will affect the provisional migration estimates for August 2018 to November 2019, which will be published on 23 January 2020. Final migration estimates are unaffected.

This improvement means that an additional 15,000 border-crossings (0.1 percent of the total 15.3 million border-crossings) from October 2018 to October 2019 can be linked in the estimation system. Including the additional border-crossings enables a more accurate classification of travellers as migrants or non-migrants. In these cases, the border-crossings are now more likely to be classified as non-migrants rather than migrants. There is no change to the model that classifies border-crossings for provisional migration estimates; simply an improvement to the ongoing identification and linking of border-crossings.

Impact on population estimates

Updates to migration estimates are reflected in regular updates to national and subnational population estimates. ‘National population estimates: At 31 December 2019’ will be released on 18 February 2020, and as usual will include revisions to the previous six quarters to reflect revised migration estimates.